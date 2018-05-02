Rumors of a beef between Kash Doll and Cardi B quieted down last year, but after the former released a remix to Cardi and YG’s single “She Bad” early Wednesday morning (May 2), the rumors have started again. Kash’s fans thought she posted a deleted verse from the original track, but she assured her followers that it was just a remix and that there’s no beef between her and Cardi.

Kash went live on Instagram shortly after dropping the remix to clear the air about where her “She Bad” verse came from. According to Kash, YG approached the femcee to feature on the track first, but she didn’t hear about the song again until it appeared on Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy. Kash was forced to upload the remix on Audiomack after it was blocked from Soundcloud.

Cardi B removed Kash Doll’s “She Bad” verse and is now blocking her from posting it. pic.twitter.com/xAD8fgTVrm — Aura‍♂️ (@AuraOfNM4) May 2, 2018

Kash clarified on Twitter that there’s no beef between her and Cardi. When fans questioned why her verse wasn’t included in the song, Kash suggested people are taking her explanation all wrong.

Y’all taking it all wrong — KD🎀 (@kashdoll) May 2, 2018

Y’all crazy i ain’t got no problem with cardi i said it a million times leave me alone lol — KD🎀 (@kashdoll) May 2, 2018

The Bronx native ruffled feathers last year when the Detroit City Council awarded Cardi B with the Spirit of Detroit award. Some people felt Detroit native Kash should’ve received the accolade. The “For Everybody” rapper also sent a series of tweets sharing her how she felt the honor was disrespectful to Detroit natives.

Nevertheless, the “She Bad” remix is worth listening to. Check out the song below.