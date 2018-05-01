R&B singer Kehlani continues to be a champion of the LGBTQ community, and thanks to her and her partnership with the online clothing boutique Fashion Nova, the “Honey” singer was able to donate $50,000 to LGBTQ centers across the country.

“THAT is what i’m most proud of this year,” wrote the songbird on her Twitter page. Among the centers that she has donated to include the Reclaim Center, which provides mental health care for young people who identify as queer or trans, and the Ruth Ellis Center, a service based in Detroit that aims to help runaway, homeless, and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

The musician, who identifies as queer, has been sharing images and videos of various members of the centers with giant pink checks on her Instagram page, and frequents the hashtag #Compassionnova. Each location was given $5000.

Several celebrities frequent fits from Fashion Nova, including Kehlani, Amber Rose and Cardi B, who recently announced she will be dropping a collaboration line with the online boutique.

“Wanna know how rich people like me stay rich?” Cardi says in an IG video from earlier this year. “By staying on a budget. These pants right here are Fashion Nova.” Not only is the line affordable and comfortable, but they continue to keep working for the greater good.

partnered with fashionnova to give 50,000$ to LGBT centers across america. THAT is what i’m most proud of this year. here’s some of the centers, they’ll all be on IG ☺️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GjkfhBOzMW — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 29, 2018