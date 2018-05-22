Concerts and festivals are a cesspool for non-black hip-hop fans to roam free with the n-word. While it’s nothing new, Kendrick Lamar’s decision to publically call out a fan for the act has now drawn backlash.

On Sunday (May 20), the award-winning artist invited a woman by the name of Delaney on stage to sing his 2012 banger, “m.A.A.d city” in Alabama.

The fan decided not to censor herself before jumping into the song’s intro. “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, no, no, wait,” said Lamar mid-rap. “You have to bleep one single word.” After he reminded her not to say the n-word, she apologized and attempted to rap the song again.

After catching heat online for her actions, Delaney deleted her Twitter account. Others have come to her defense, claiming Lamar should’ve told her not to say the n-word because personal accountability doesn’t exist in 2018. One fan even went as far as suggesting that Kendrick should’ve also told her to say “ninja” instead of “n****.”

@kendricklamar pulled the biggest set up ever. Brought a fan up on stage to sing Maadcity and then flipped when she said the N word. Smh. He knew what he was doing. Ruined her life all over social media. She's gonna have to live with the video of people being mad forever. — Jesus Pasos (@jesuspasos09) May 21, 2018

@kendricklamar set that girl up for publicity and as a stunt. For everyone who claims their favorite rapper is real not mainstream, this was as set up and fake as it gets all for attention. — R. Clemens (@itsclemens) May 21, 2018

“This is an obvious attempt by Kendrick Lamar and most likely his record label, to stir the pot,’ another fan wrote. “How much more hatred has been generated by this little stunt?” (For one, Lamar doesn’t need to do much for a publicity stunt. His album DAMN. recently took home a Pulitzer Prize for Music, in addition to six Billboard Awards over the weekend. It’s a stretch armstrong to suggest he needs attention for this situation.)

During the on-stage exchange, Delaney questioned the rapper by saying, “I’m used to singing it like you wrote it.” While it was a quick comment, it places blame on the rapper instead of the fan, who clearly knew she had the opportunity to censor herself while reciting the song.

At the 2017 Governor’s Ball Music Festival, white fans chanted the n-word during Schoolboy Q’s performance of “That Part.” Many looked towards each other for permission instead of taking accountability. It’s a cycle as old as the debate. It’s not certain what will come of the this situation, but it’s clear non-black hip-hop fans will always feel justified in saying the n-word.