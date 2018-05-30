Kendrick Lamar has a Grammy for his certified-platinum album, DAMN., and now he has a Pulitzer Prize for Music. The Compton rapper was reportedly spotted arriving at the Pulitzer luncheon at Columbia University in Manhattan, New York to officially receive his medal on Wednesday afternoon (May 30).

The official Pulitzer Prizes Twitter account uploaded a photo of Kendrick exchanging handshakes with administrator Dana Canedy. “We’re both making history,” Canedy reportedly told Lamar.

As previously reported, Kendrick has received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in music for his studio album album DAMN. The committee reportedly considered the album “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.” Another video shows the rapper accepting his award.

The Pulitzer Prize for Music is one of the seven American Pulitzer Prizes that are annually awarded for Letters, Drama, and Music.

Although K. Dot did not deliver a speech after receiving the award, the Compton native briefly shared his thoughts with the Pulitzer Prize’s official Facebook live stream audience.

“It’s an honor,” he said. “I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition… it’s beautiful.”

Watch Kendrick Lamar receive his award at the 52:35 mark and share his thoughts at the 55:22 mark in the video below.

Congratulations Kendrick on becoming the first non-jazz, non-classical music winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music!

