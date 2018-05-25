Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Remove Music From Spotify

Spotify’s battle to clear problematic artists from popular playlists has become more difficult and Kendrick Lamar’s team isn’t making it easier. Since revealing their new hate speech policy earlier in May 2018, the music streaming service has faced negative backlash from users, artists and the music industry alike.

According to Bloomberg, representatives for the Top Dawg Entertainment artist have reached out to Spotify’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek and head of Artist Relations Troy Carter to express their disagreement with the new rule. They’ve also threatened to remove Lamar’s catalog from the music streaming service if policy changes are not made.

K. Dot’s pushback shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Last year, the TDE rapper supported XXXtentacion, despite the allegations, when he dropped his surprise album 17. Kendrick tweeted the link to the LP and told fans to “listen to this album if you feel anything.”

https://t.co/ovjuQN8weO listen to this album if you feel anything. raw thoughts. https://t.co/ovjuQN8weO — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 26, 2017

Shortly after Spotify made the decision to omit artists like R. Kelly and XXXtentacion, TDE’s President Punch voiced his opinion on the curve ball policy announcement.

“Whoa. Are they censoring the music? That’s dangerous,” Punch tweeted.

Although Spotify allegedly plans to walk back a portion of their new-born policy, the Swedish entertainment company is reportedly consulting with label reps and civil rights activists to finalize their policy.

No one from Top Dawg has confirmed or denied their wishes to pull Kendrick Lamar’s music from or their other artists off the platform. Hopefully, Spotify makes a final decision on their new policy sooner rather than later.