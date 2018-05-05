Kevin Gates may be enjoying life outside of a jail cell, but his continuous legal woes are keeping him from his long-awaited touring schedule. Since his release in January, the “2 Phones” rapper hasn’t been able to leave the state of Illinois. Thursday night (May 3), Kevin’s wife Dreka Gates explained what he’s been going through over the last five months, and apologize to the world in her husband’s name.

“The Illinois Department of Corrections has prevented Kevin from leaving the state of Illinois,” she said in an Instagram video. “He isn’t even allowed to come home to California where we live. Since he was released in January, he has not been able to come home not one time.”

Mrs. Gates confirmed that the Islah lyricist will not be able to make it to two scheduled shows over the next two weeks. Gates was expected to head to Texas this weekend to perform at the 2018 Jmblya Festival and other shows in Austin and Houston.

Dreka also confirmed that he will not be able to make his scheduled set at Rolling Loud in Miami, set for next weekend. Gates is also booked to perform in Michigan in July for Common Ground Music Festival, but there’s no word on the status of that appearance just yet.

After serving nine months of a 30-month prison sentence for a felony gun possession, the Louisiana native was finally released from East Moline Correctional Center on Jan. 10. Prior to his nine month bid, Gates had served six months in jail for kicking a female fan in the face during a concert in 2015.