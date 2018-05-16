Kevin Gates has made his is official return to hip-hop. Today (May 16), the Baton Rouge, La native unveiled Chained to the City, his first project since his release from prison in January.

The 3-song EP finds the Luca Brasi rapper sticking to his original script: dropping lines about his hardships, and telling extremely personal stories involving those in his immediate circle.

Chained to the City comes a couple days after the “IDGAF” MC posted a few snippets on his Instagram account.

I done change lanes #imhim A post shared by Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) on May 13, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

In related KG news, the rapper was released on parole from East Moline Correctional Center in Illinois on Jan. 10, after serving nine months on a 30-month sentence for felony gun possession. With this, Gates hasn’t been able to perform nor travel, and he’s allegedly taking legal action.

According to AllHipHop.com, the rapper born Kevin Gilyard filed a lawsuit against John R. Baldwin, the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and Ned Shwartz, who is a parole officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gates claims that he has completed the terms of probation as well as anger management courses, yet he’s still being denied to attend his tour dates.

Stream Chained to the City below.

