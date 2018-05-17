After dropping his three-song EP Chained to the City this week, Baton Rouge, La rapper Kevin Gates keeps his momentum moving forward by releasing the visuals to “Change Lanes.”

In the MC’s first video since being released from prison in January, Gates links with director Cole Bennett. Here, Gates, who has gained jail weight, stands in front of an abandoned building, while other scenes include head shots of the MC as he raps about various topics such as being in prison, being an introvert, and feeling blessed.

“I ain’t never been a gang member, Illinois labeled me a gang chief/Political spear, Judge Linehan racist, I’m bein’ sentenced/Wrongful conviction, broke bread and lied to me/Gave him a quarter ticket, he did not appeal it

Layin’ in my cell, lookin’ at the ceiling/I’m on a division, me and all the killers,” raps Gates.

Gates was released on parole from East Moline Correctional Center in Illinois on Jan. 10, after serving nine months on a 30-month sentence for felony gun possession.

In related news, KG is suing his parole officer. According to AllHipHop.com, the rapper born Kevin Gilyard filed a lawsuit against John R. Baldwin, the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and Ned Shwartz, who is a parole officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Gates claims that he has completed the terms of probation as well as anger management courses, yet he’s still being denied to attend his tour date.

Watch the “Changes Lanes” video above.