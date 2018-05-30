Kim Kardashian-West will meet with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner today (May 30) to discuss prison reform, primarily pardoning a great-grandmother who’s served 21 years for a nonviolent offense.

The news, originally reported by Vanity Fair, states Kardashian-West first became aware of Alice Marie Johnson’s story after watching a Mic video. In October of 2017, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star tweeted her thoughts about Johnson.

Johnson was supposed to be pardoned under the Obama administration, but was passed over.

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

Kim reportedly then gathered a group of L.A.lawyers, including her own attorney Shawn Holley, to contact the White House on her behalf. Reportedly, Kardashian’s sisters, mother and a camera crew will not join her at the White House.

During an interview earlier this month, Kardashian said if given a chance to speak with the president she’d “explain to [Trump] that, just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we’re not proud of and that we don’t think through all the way.”

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1001823217219129344

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, whose forthcoming album is due out at the end of the week and was recently photographed wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat will not be in attendance for the meeting.