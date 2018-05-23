Kimora Lee Simmons continues to build upon her business acumen. According to the New York Post, the Baby Phat creator obtained her degree from the University of Hartford on Sunday (May 20).

Earlier this year, Simmons, 43, taught a class on entrepreneurship at the university’s Barney School of Business and revealed that she enrolled alongside the students that soaked up her knowledge. In her celebratory post, Simmons wrote that she’s “passing the torch” to her children and that it’s “#nevertoolate” to follow your dreams or goals.

Another Simmons that’s gearing up to begin a collegiate journey is the supermodel’s daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons. The high schooler recently visited Columbia University and Barnard College to survey its engineering programs.

“It’s so important to me to chose the right school, with a strong intellectual community, academic focus and strong classics and aerospace engineering departments,” she wrote.