Kyle Opens Up About Being Bullied On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Rapper Kyle stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to discuss a myriad of topics. When subtly provoked by the radio show’s host Charlamagne Tha God about being bullied, the “iSpy” rapper mentioned that he was picked on for a few things before he was a superstar.

“I did have a speech impediment,” the Cali native explained of his lisp, to which the outspoken emcee (who also rocks a lisp) responded, “Mike Tyson and Kool G Rap had lisps, lisps always been cool! Biggie had a lisp.”

“I feel like the reason Mike Tyson could whoop so much a** is cause he had a lisp,” laughed Kyle. “He probably got bullied as a kid.”

Kyle continued to discuss some of the taunts he was on the receiving end of, many of them pertaining to his signature crooked smile. “People called me sharktooth, Dracula,” he explained. “I got made fun of so much cause I couldn’t afford braces.” However, what helped him get through the teasing was J. Cole’s own track “Crooked Smile.”

Regardless of the taunts, Kyle has made quite a name for himself. He was a member of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class, and he just released his debut album, Light Of Mine, earlier this month. It features appearances from Kehlani, 2 Chainz and Alessia Cara.