A veteran LAPD officer is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after sneaking into her bedroom while staying with her family last month. Kenneth Collard, 52, has been charged with three counts of lewd act upon a child and one count of sexual penetration by foreign object, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officer said in a news release Tuesday (May 15) following Collard’s arrest.

A warrant was issued for Collard’s arrest on Monday. The alleged incident took place on April 4.

According to the D.A., Collard was staying at the friend’s house in Torrance, Calif. after he reportedly got too drunk to drive back to his home in Riverside, which is about 70 miles away.

Collard snuck into the girl’s room in the “middle of the night” and sexually assaulted her. The victim is the daughter of a fellow LAPD officer, the LA Times reports.

The LAPD said in a statement that the department is aware of the arrest and initiated a “personnel investigation.” Collard, who has been a police officer for 20 years, is on administrative leave.

“However, if the accusations are true, this officer will (be) prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and will face severe repercussions in regards to his employment as well,” the spokesperson added.

Collard was released on $400,000 bail hours after his arrest. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 32 years in state prison.