Drake gave 90s babies a slice of nostalgia when he sampled Lauryn Hill’s 1998 single “Ex-Factor” on his latest summer anthem, “Nice for What.” Well, the hip-hop legend did him one better by remixing his single during her performance at New York’s Apollo Theater on May 1.

As the bounce beat dropped and the crowd went wild, Hill laid down hew new bars. “See, this is Ex-Factor, he took the sample / My s**t is classic, his an example / How we nicing up on a n***a, sometimes we wanna spice it up on a n***a,” she rapped.

Hill’s remix is particularly appropriate since her original single and 1998 debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill will be turning 20 on Aug. 2018. In support of the iconic album’s anniversary, the artist is reportedly going on a tour across North America. The tour will kick off on July 5, in Virginia Beach, and will conclude three months later on Oct. 5, in St. Louis, Missouri.

It is unclear if Lauryn and Drake will link up to do an official remix. So, for now, we’ll just have to put this performance on repeat. Check out the video of Lauryn Hill at The Apollo Theater above.