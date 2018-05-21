Lena Waithe To Receive MTV’s Movie & TV Trailblazer Award

There are some people who earn sporadic wins throughout the year. Writer, producer and television creator Lena Waithe isn’t one of those people. Waithe instead has secured consistent wins since the beginning of 2018 and her good fortune doesn’t appear to be letting up.

On Monday (May 21) it was announced Waithe would receive the 2018 MTV Movie & TV trailblazer award, an honor given to creators who introduce new and fresh voices through their art.

Waithe made history when she became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy in the best writing in a comedy category for her work on Netflix’s Masters of None. She continued her winning spree when she was cast in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and also produced, wrote and created Showtime’s new hit series The Chi.

The 34-year-old is currently working on a TBS scripted series titled Twenties loosely based on her early career, and experiences after moving to L.A. from Chicago.

“Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a statement. “Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18.