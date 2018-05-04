Nearly three years after his critically-acclaimed gold-selling Coming Home debut took the music industry by storm, Leon Bridges is back with his sophomore studio LP, Good Thing, released Friday (May 4). Powered by the singles “Beyond,” “Bet Ain’t Worth That Hand,” and “Bad Bad News,” the 10-track release is a more modern take on R&B while remaining true to the Texas native’s signature soulful style.

Bridges re-teamed with his longtime collaborators Niles City Sound, and Ricky Reed, to record Good Things, the concept of which was born from “Bad Bad News” where he sings, “They say that I was born to lose, but I made a good good thing, out of bad bad news.”

There’s no denying that Bridges has had quite the success story. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter went from a dishwasher and struggling artist to earning two Grammy nominations, performing at the White House for President Obama, attending the Met Gala, and notching an appearance on Saturday Night Live, all in the span of two years.

To promote his latest project, Bridges will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (May 7), and has extended his nationwide tour through October, before he heads overseas for international dates.

Stream Good Thing below.