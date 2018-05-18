Lil Baby season continues. Coming off a stellar 2017, where he released three mixtapes–Perfect Timing, Harder than Hard and Too Hard– which propelled him to rap stardom today (May 18), the rookie rapper unleashed his debut album titled, Harder Than Ever.

Loaded with 17 tracks, Baby calls on Starlito, Drake, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, among others, to offer verses. The “Yes Indeed” rapper relies on beat-makers Quay Global, Soutside, Tay Keith, and others, for the effort’s instrumentals. Harder than Ever is led by the Drake-assisted single, “Yes Indeed,” and “Southside.”

Lil Baby’s rap career started after he was urged to embark on a rap career by Pierre “Pee” Thomas, co-founder of Quality Control. After coming home in 2017 from a two year prison bid for probation violation, the rapper, born Dominique Jones, released Perfect Timing of April that same year. Lil Baby hasn’t looked back since. The QC artist also recently released his 4 Pockets Full EP.

Lil Baby recently stopped by VIBE’s HQ and discussed his overnight success.

“Everything aligning perfectly, but it’s still hard work,” Lil Baby said. “But my story [is] going to be completely different than someone else’s story, in terms of hard work because what I might feel is hard work, another person is dying to do.”

“I’m changing every day as far as this rap thing. I’m learning new things, ” he continues. “I’m getting bigger by the day. So I can’t even give you a game plan or blueprint or nothing. I don’t even know how it’s gonna go. But I’m going to shoot for the stars.”

Stream Harder Than Ever below.

