Lil Baby Visits The “Southside” In New Video

Lil Baby has been on a roll. Shortly after releasing his 4 Pockets Full EP, the QC artist unveiled the music visuals for “Southside,” a song from his forthcoming Harder Than Ever project.

The grimy video, directed by Edgar Esteves, is shot in Baby’s old ATL ‘hood. Surrounded by common underworld goons, there’s lots of money, blunts, dancing and mugging the camera going on.

As far as rap goes, Baby uses a vicious flow on the Southside-produced record, rapping about everything from swag, Crips, and his Draco.

“Fuck it up in the Gucci store, them M’s in/Bad bitch lookin’ like Bernice, I call her Slim Jim/I just want push start on my car/Shoutout the hood, they know I’m a god/They know we bang wherever we are,” raps Lil Baby.

Also this week, a video has surfaced of a new Lil Baby and Drake collaboration. It’s not clear if the song will be included on Drake’s forthcoming Scorpion album or Baby’s Harder Than Ever.

The 23 year old’s rap career started after he was urged to embark on a rap career by Pierre “Pee” Thomas, co-founder of Quality Control. After coming home in 2017 from a two year prison bid for probation violation, the rapper born Dominique Jones released Perfect Timing of April that same year. Lil Baby hasn’t looked back since.

Watch the video above.