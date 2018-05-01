Jackson, MS rapper Lonnie “Lil Lonnie” Taylor was on the verge of making his name known in hip-hop circles across the map. However, the rookie rapper’s life was cut short after he was fatally shot as he drove his SUV in his hometown on Sunday night (April 29), the Clarion Ledger reports.

The Ledger also reports that there was woman in the car when the rapper was murdered, but she was not injured.

The bubbling rapper received praised from Boosie Badazz, and even collaborated with the Baton Rouge rapper on “Walking on Blood.” Also, popular blog cites such as Thisis50.com and DJ Smallz Eyes 2 shed light on the Lonnie’s talent.

Today (May 1), reps from Lil Lonnie’s team released a record dubbed, “Ease My Mind.” Also, check out They Know What’s Going 3 mixtape below.

“Ease My Mind”

