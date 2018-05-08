The annual Lil Weezyana Fest is coming back this summer, and this may be the most epic celebration yet. In addition to announcing the official flyer and concert date, this year’s fest will reportedly be celebrating the 10-year anniversary for Wayne’s groundbreaking 2008 album, Tha Carter III.

Weezy posted the official flyer on Instagram on Tuesday (May 8). The announcement appears to pay homage to Tha Carter III’s original album cover, which displays a baby photo of Lil Wayne with tattoos and a suit. The concert will reportedly go down on Aug. 25 at the Champions Square in New Orleans.

For those who aren’t familiar with Wayne’s golden era, Tha Carter III was released on June 10, ten years ago. The album debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, selling more than one million copies in its first week. It is currently certified triple-platinum. It also featured appearances from Jay Z, T-Pain, Babyface, Busta Rhymes, and more. The record’s top-charting singles included: “A Milli,” “Got Money,” and “Mrs. Officer.”

Tickets for Lil Weezyana Fest are currently on sale now, starting at $65. The guest line up is unknown at this time, although previous fests featured artists like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Drake, and Big Freedia. For more information, click here.