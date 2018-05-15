Lil Yachty Gets In Twitter War With EDM Artist Deamau5

Lil Yachty sent out a PSA on Monday (May 14) that he is interested in creating an EDM song, but not everyone was excited about the rapper’s request.

“I wanna do a big edm song and perform it at one of those festivals, which edm dj tryna make it with me?” Yachty asked his 4.2 million followers. Yachty received positive responses (and a lot of emojis) from dance music heavyweights like Alison Wonderland, Ookay, Snails, Party Favor and more, but one particular response stood out from the rest.

“I’m good. Thanks,” Deadmau5 sarcastically wrote to Yachty, which kicked off the pair’s heated Twitter exchange.

“Didn’t ask you in particular bitchn—a,” the self-professed “King of the Youth” wrote back. Deadmau5 attempted to rectify the situation by challenging Yachty to a game of “pubg” aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds but the rapper quickly shut him down. Vince Staples joined the argument and suggested that Deadmau5 and Yachty should “squabble up.”

There’s no telling whether Yachty and Deadmau5’s exchange was friendly or serious; either way, Yachty has a large pool of dance music producers to choose from.

Check out the posts below.

I'm good. Thanks. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) May 14, 2018

Didn’t ask you in particular bitchnigga. https://t.co/XJrl5vW39p — king of the youth (@lilyachty) May 14, 2018

i dont think he was asking you he said he wanted to do a big song — Diplo (@_diplo_) May 14, 2018

Suck my dick, I play fortnite https://t.co/J8iTGoqEHU — king of the youth (@lilyachty) May 14, 2018

Oh shit what’s up — ookay (@Ookay) May 15, 2018

Yoooooo i have those beats for you!! 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 — SLUGZ (@snailmusic) May 14, 2018

👀 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) May 14, 2018

🙋‍♂️ — PARTY FAVOR (@partyfavormusic) May 14, 2018

This story was originally published on Billboard.