A white male recorded screaming racial epithets on the Long Island Railroad last month faces charges of third-degree menacing as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated assault.

Long Beach resident 58-year-old Edward Ruggiero became annoyed at Soraya Orelien and called the 25-year-old a “f**king loudmouthed monkey motherf**ker.” The New York Post reports.

Ruggiero was caught on camera bug-eyed and screaming at the top of his lungs. He claimed Orelien was talking too loudly, and when another black woman defended the Manhattan college student, he started spewing hateful comments at her as well. He even claimed Orelien didn’t know who her parents were because she is “a f**king monkey.”

“Shut the f**k up, you f**king loudmouthed monkey motherf**ker,” Ruggiero yelled. “I can’t listen to your f**king black a** no more … You f**king loudmouthed b**ch … At least I got a f**king mother. Do you know who your mother is? You don’t know who your mother or your father is because you’re a f**king monkey, that’s why.”

Ruggiero could be faced with up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He’s being held pending arraignment in Queens Criminal Court. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said his behavior should never be tolerated.

“The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society — especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation,” Brown said.