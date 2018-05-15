Quality Control’s hottest rap rookie Lil Baby is the latest recipient of the “Drake Stimulus Package” straight from the house that Migos and Lil Yachty built. After leaking their collabo earlier in the year under the name, “Pikachu” he officially gives us the full song under its new title, “Yes Indeed.”

Both effortlessly trade cocky bars, creating a solid chemistry on the song as their radically different styles complement each other for lit head nodder. Lil Baby’s new joint was premiered on OVO Sound Radio this past Saturday with Oliver El-Khatib. Speaking with MTV News last year, Baby shared how his southern bros Migos and Young Thug taught him how to drop bars. “Naturally just me being in the studio I guess,” said Baby. “Like, I just picked [it] up. I been in the studio with Migos for weeks and weeks, and Thug and weeks and weeks, not me rapping, just hanging. But [there would be] time where it[‘d] just be me and them, so instead of us kicking it and talking, I’m ready to just sit down while they working.”

The Drake assisted “Yes Indeed” comes after he recently announced his upcoming joint tour with his QC labelmates and Aubrey. The four will go on a North American run as they will kick things off in Salt Lake City, UT on July 26 and will wrap up in Atlanta on Nov 17. Pre-sale tickets are on deck right now and will be on sale this Friday, May 18.

Aubrey & The Three Migos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/JQVqbcT6WT — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

Stream “Yes Indeed” below.