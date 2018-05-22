Netflix’s Luke Cage will return for its second season on Jun. 22, and much like its inaugural season, the Marvel show will feature a bevy of musical guests and celebrity appearances.

Hip-hop and R&B superstars like Rakim, Faith Evans, Ghostface Killah, Joi & D-Nice, Gary Clark Jr., Jadakiss, KRS- One, Stephen Marley and Esperanza Spalding are slated to make appearances in real-life metropolis of Harlem, NY. Evans made a memorable appearance during the show’s first season, as did Method Man and Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings.

“The people I would see out in the store who were not the typical Faith Evans fans would say, ‘Hey! I saw you on Luke Cage!'” Evans recalls of her appearance during Season One. “Or the [person] who fixes my computer. He’s a total techie geek and he’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was funny the different people who connected to me being on the show.”

“When you say, ‘We’re going to shoot you like no one else has shot you on a show,’ and you can show long tracking shots of Raphael Saadiq or you can show the intercut footage of Sharon Jones, they were like, ‘We have to do the show,'” Luke Cage’s show runner, Cheo Hodari Coker told Billboard. “Music is at the center of every decision I make for the show, probably to the point where it annoys most people.”

Make sure your Netflix account is being paid, because we doubt you’ll want to miss Season Two.