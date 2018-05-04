Lupita Nyong’o To Star In ‘The Killer’ Reboot

The 1989 action film The Killer is being revamped in more ways than one. Universal Pictures is teaming up with the film’s original director John Woo to present the world with a new female assassin: Lupita Nyong’o.

The Killer was centered on a singer named Jennie, who was accidentally blinded by a hired assassin, Ah Jong. Nyong’o has reportedly been tapped to star as the assassin in the upcoming project, the Hollywood Reporter notes. The star’s acting performances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Black Panther have all been noteworthy, making it unsurprising that the Oscar-winning actress would be cast as the lead.

The film, which was recognized for its rhythmic action in the face of a violent set of events, will be reimagined instead of remade, maintaining myriad stylistic elements from the original. In the Hong Kong film, written and directed by Woo, the lead was played by Chow Yun-fat. While he was already acclaimed, the film was Woo’s big introduction into American media.

By contrast, Eran Creevy wrote the new script based on a draft by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. Producing alongside Woo are Entertainment One’s Mark Gordon and Lori Tilkin. The team is reportedly aiming to begin production in Germany and France later this year.