Macklemore and Kesha joined forces to perform their emotional record titled, “Good ‘Ol Days” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 20).

Donning hippie-inspired attire, Kesha kicked off the performance in front of a ’70s van complete with hanging lights and a bonfire, which is a scene from the song’s music video. Macklemore, wearing a colorful shirt and a green bandana, joined in the nostalgic moment with his moving verse.

“Good ‘Ol Days” is from Macklemore’s 2017 solo album Gemini, which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. This isn’t the first time the two have performed together. In 2017, they appeared together on Ellen.

Mack and Kesha will also hit the road together on ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour, which kicks off June 6 in Phoenix, AZ. kicking off on June 6 in Phoenix, AZ.

Macklemore&Kesha. I care about&miss the party songs but this shows a different side 2 her. She looks healthy&clean. #BBMAs — PARIS (@PDanceMusic) May 21, 2018

macklemore and kesha out here making me cry #BBMAs — kenzie || 113 (@royalfrostytea) May 21, 2018

Watch the performance below.