Johnathan Todd “Action” Jackson was charged with one count of attempted extortion, and one count of extortion by threatening letter after claiming he had a secret video of Kevin Hart.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jackson is a former friend of the comedian, and he attempted to convince Hart to give him money, so that he wouldn’t sell a video allegedly taken of Hart in Las Vegas “with a woman” to a celebrity news site. If convicted for the crime, Jackson faces a maximum of up to four years in prison.

“The attempted extortion took place in Los Angeles,” said Greg Risling, spokesman for the district attorney’s office. “It was not clear if Jackson himself filmed the video in question, and Risling declined to comment further,” writes the site.

Hart admitted to infidelity on Instagram in September, shortly before his current wife Eniko Parrish was set to give birth. TMZ reported that a woman was attempting to extort him for millions of dollars over a “sexually suggestive” video.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel I have a target on my back, and because of that I feel like I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t,” he confessed. “You know, I’m not perfect and I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.”

A rep for the Night School star did not respond to a request for comment from the L.A. Times.