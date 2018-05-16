Man Falsely Convicted Of Murder At 14 Weeps During Exoneration

In August 1991 when John Bunn was 14, he was accused, tried and convicted of murdering a correction officer. Despite maintaining his innocence, corrupted evidence by former detective Louis Scarcella helped to place Bunn and 16-year-old Rosean Hargrave behind bars for nearly two decades.

Inside a Brooklyn Supreme Court Tuesday (May 15) Bunn wept but also grew irate when he learned prosecutors would not retry his case, allowing for his exoneration.

“They won’t admit I’m an innocent man,” Bunn, now 41-years-old said. “Y’all had the wrong man this whole time and you have (someone) out there running free and y’all had no right to do what you did.”

Justice Shawn’Dya Simpson was also sorrowful in court while speaking of the grave injustice that stole 17 years of Bunn’s life. “I am more than emotional about this day,” Simpson said. “You were 14 at the time. This shouldn’t have ever happened.”

According to the Daily News, pictures of the teens were placed in photo line up for Rolando Neischer, the sole survivor of the shooting who was also called on as eye witness. As Bunn’s family cried in the courtroom, Simpson spoke about the legal system which allowed for the miscarriage of justice to take place.

“This case was tried . . ., a jury was picked, testimony was given and it concluded all in one day,” Simpson said. “I don’t consider that justice at all.”