A Man Was Murdered Leaving Drake’s Restaurant

A man was murdered on Sunday (May 20) at a Toronto restaurant, Pick 6ix, co-owned by Drake.

According to Toronto Police Service, Jaiden Jackson, 28, was leaving Pick 6ix when he was fatally shot. The police report also states that Jackson was leaving the eatery around 9 p.m. on Sunday when two armed men jumped out of a black Honda Civic and began shooting at Jackson. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Earlier this year, the 6 God revealed that he and OVO affiliate Nessel “Chubbs” Beezeer opened Pick 6ix. “So proud of you and proud to be in business with you!!!” the “Nice for What” rapper wrote on Instagram. “My brother @chubbsview congratulations on our new stunning venture @pick6ixto I hope the entire city gets a chance to enjoy this beautiful establishment,” he continued.

Back in a 2015, two people were murdered and three were injured at an OVO Fest afterparty at Muzik nightclub in Toronto.

In more Drake news, the Young Money rapper is prepping the June 28 release of his Scorpion album. Scorpion will serve as the follow-up to Drake’s More Life, which earned the rapper his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and set a new streaming record. More Life, released on March 18, earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 23, according to Nielsen Music.