A man who attempted to drown himself in a Fairfax, Virginia pool is now suing the police and lifeguards who saved him.

In 2016, Mateusz Fijalkowski who was 21 at the time began working as a pool attendant at the Riverside Apartments in Fairfax County. He reportedly began acting strange about the third day on the job and before going into the pool, Fijalkowski argued with guests and ripped a girl’s wristband off. Officers brought a Polish speaking cop along with Fijalkowski’s roommate to calm him down, but it unfortunately didn’t work.

A bystander recording captured Fijalkowski walking from the shallow end of the pool to the deep end where he was completely submerged. He then held onto two vents to keep him under water. According to reports, he was under water for close to three minutes.

A police report stated they realized the pool attendant was under water and police and lifeguards went into the pool to save him. Fijalkowski received CPR until he came to with the help of an electronic defibrillator. Before returning to his native land of Poland, Fijalkowski was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder is said to have more than $100,000 in medical bills. His attorney is arguing police and the lifeguard could’ve saved him sooner. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler seemed to be blown away by the entire lawsuit.

“They saved his life — he did not die. “You’re going to sue someone for saving your life?” Roessler said.