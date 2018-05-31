Mariah Carey may have figured out the perfect way to move on from a breakup. The singer reportedly got rid of the 35-carat engagement ring given to her by former fiancé and Australian billionaire, James Packer, which was rumored to be worth as much as $10 million.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six column, Carey commissioned her business managers to quietly sell the ring to a Los Angeles jeweler for $2.1 million. The jeweler in question allegedly signed a non-disclosure contract.

Carey and Packer called off their engagement in October 2016, after two years of dating. Following the split, Carey rebounded with her backup dancer, Brian Tanaka, who she has been dating one-and-off for two years.

A rep for the multi-Grammy-winning singer did not confirm or outright deny the ring sale, but told Page Six that Carey has let go of some “emotional and material baggage.”

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” said the rep. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

Selling her ring isn’t the first time that Carey’s relationship with Packer yielded a financial return. Packer reportedly paid her a $5-$10 million settlement last year.