Master P wants to add pro-basketball coach to his lengthy resume. Mr. Miller has expressed interest in potentially becoming the head coach for the Toronto Raptors, TMZ Sports reports.

The NBA team was annihilated by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Eastern Conference semifinals, and soon after, their coach Dwayne Casey was fired. He was initially named NBA Coach of the Year.

The music mogul’s passion for coaching stems for his affinity for basketball. In the early 90s, Master P tried out for both the Charlotte Hornets and Raptors but didn’t make the cut, according to The Bleacher Report. He also sponsored Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan’s AAU team in Compton, California.

“I think I would be the perfect coach for Toronto because I understand the team, I understand the players,” he said. “Toronto has two All-Stars. And you look at it right now and it’s like, you should’ve went farther in the playoffs.”

According to ESPN, the team has its eyes set on possibly hiring Mike Budenholzer, who was the former coach of the Atlanta Hawks.