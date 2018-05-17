Meek Mill Added To HOT 97’s Summer Jam 2018 Lineup

Meek Mill’s recent festival takeover continues with the announcement that he will take over Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

Announced Thursday (May 17), the radio staple confirmed that the Philadelphia philosopher will help celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in June. “We are happy to welcome our man Meek Mill is to the Summer Jam stage,” HOT 97’s Assistant Program Director and radio personality, Ebro Darden said in a statement. “He has been through hell and what he needs is mad love and our continued support.”

In addition to his performance, the radio station has donated $10,000 to Justice League NYC, a task force created under Harry Belafonte’s organization The Gathering For Justice that focuses on criminal justice reform. The organizations served as key advocates for the Meek’s release from jail as well as his current stance against the system.

Meek has enjoyed a few movie-esque appearances as of late. In the midst of his release from jail, he scored a helicopter ride to the Sixers’ playoff game and was also a surprise guest last weekend at Miami’s Rolling Loud Music Festival last weekend, where he appeared on stage with DJ Khaled and Puff Daddy. It’s created much anticipation for fans to see the artist they so diligently championed for.

GOD BLESS THE DREAM CHASER! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on May 12, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

The addition of Meek only adds to the show’s terrific lineup. While Summer Jam flexed its muscle by pulling the newly crowned Pulitzer prize winner Kendrick Lamar as a headliner, the platform will also display their ability to build a bridge as they have enlisted the talents of up and coming artists like Jay Critch, Rich Tha Kid and Famous Dex.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, Jun. 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Visit HOT 97’s website for more Summer Jam 2018 information.