It’s been over a week since Meek Mill was released from prison, and the Philadelphia native is ready to tell his story through a new partnership with Amazon and Roc Nation.

According to Variety, the 30-year-old rapper inked a six-episode deal to bring viewers in on his bout with the criminal justice system. In a statement published on the site, Mill expressed his gratitude for the opportunity that’ll launch his efforts to help others in similar situations.

“Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform,” he said. The program will also feature Mill’s original music.

Set to premiere in 2019, the “Amen” rapper will revisit his career path up to the moment when he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation. He’s also been battling a 10-year stint within the probation system that became a topic of fruitful discussion since Judge Genece Brinkley handed down his sentencing.

Upon his release, Mill assured the public that he has a new mission given his celebrity status that’ll hopefully assist those who lack the necessary information to gain their freedom.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues,” he said. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”