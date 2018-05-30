Meek Mill may be enjoying his freedom outside of a jail cell, but he is still wrapped up in legal proceedings regarding his 2007 drug and weapons conviction. Considering how tainted his original case was with alleged corruption on the police department and judge’s end, the Philly native’s legal team is reportedly asking the judge to grant him a new trial.

The prosecutor in Meek’s case reportedly filed court documents stating that the rapper deserves another trial. “In light of recent disclosures regarding this officer’s misconduct, the Commonwealth is not able to stand behind the credibility of his trial testimony at this time,” the prosecutor noted, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Meek’s team previously alleged that the arresting officer, who was essential to Meek’s conviction for weapons and drugs, was corrupt. The D.A.’s Office also backed those claims, although Judge Genece Brinkley reportedly dismissed the issue altogether. The original conviction is important, considering it was the case that ultimately led to his decade-long probation.

Additionally, there will reportedly be a hearing held on Wednesday (May 30), where Meek’s lawyer will ask for Judge Brinkley to be removed from his case.