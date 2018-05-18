Meek Mill was supposed to appear on a panel at the White House prison reform summit on Thursday (May 18), but was a no-show after re-evaluating the intentions of the event.

While it’s unclear whether Trump was actually going to be in attendance, Meek released a statement to VIBE, suggesting the president had questionable intentions for the event. “I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system,” the statement reads.”Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly, I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

A previous report from TMZ claimed that Meek backed out of the event after receiving advice from JAY-Z. Those reports were later refuted.

Since Meek Mill was released on bail in Apr. 2018, the rapper has been on mission to share his experiences with probation and the criminal justice system and be a voice for the oppressed. During his interview with Dateline, Meek stated that he was a “sacrifice for a better cause.”