Meek Mill made his Rolling Loud debut 18 days after becoming a free man. After months of fans and esteemed artists alike hollering “Free Meek,” the MMG rapper blessed the High Hemp Stage for his first performance of 2018 during Day 2 of Rolling Loud in Miami.

Meek made his grand debut following another surprise guest, DJ Khaled. After the “Wild Thoughts” DJ brought out Diddy, Khaled warmed up the crowd and told them it would be a historic night in hip-hop. After a quick video recap of his first two weeks out of jail, the “Monster” rhymer finally walked out to roars from the crowd and flashing lights from camera phones. Meek then returned the energy performing his DC4 banger “On The Regular.”

The Philly native shouted out several brand new artists before inviting Gunna and Lil Baby onstage to perform their song “Oh Okay.” Meek thanked everyone who supported him during his tumultuous ordeal, but didn’t leave before saluting his late confidant Lil Snupe. The show continued with a touching tribute along with quick renditions of songs like “FU” and “1942.”

Attendees were even more excited once Meek brought out Tory Lanez to get “Litty” again like never before. The crowd couldn’t get enough of him, and Meek couldn’t get enough of the crowd. In between each song, Meek flashed an enormous grin that signified just how humbled he was to be back on stage. After soaking in all the love from his fans, Meek closed out his set with the one song he knew everyone wanted to hear, “Dreams & Nightmares.”

Watch Meek Mill make his way to the Rolling Loud from Diddy’s point of view below.