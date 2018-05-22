Philly’s hometown hero Meek Mill has certainly been receiving his proverbial roses since being released from jail and has been using his platform for criminal justice reform. However, that has not changed the fact that heads everywhere are still checking for new music from him (especially after dropping his stellar, yet overshadowed album Wins and Losses). And after name dropping Drake on a new record he previewed on Instagram, ears are perked indeed.

Meek Milly, popped up Instagram yesterday (May 21), playing a snipping of a new and unreleased song, possibly for a forthcoming project. As the rapper was flexing and finessing with his signature iced out Dreamchasers chain, he can be heard shockingly name dropping Drizzy Drake once again, but positively. On the song he spits, “Is we beefin’ or rappin’? I might just pop up with Drizzy like what’s beef.”

Historically, Drake has collaborated with Meek on hits such as the controversial “Amen” and “R.I.C.O.” from his 2015 smash, Dreams Worth More Than Money until the two clashed in one of the biggest and career-defining rap beefs in this decade over ghostwriting allegations (Meek later blamed on a crippling addiction to drugs). As the feud eventually simmered down, Drake has publicly shown support for the “Monster” rapper during his incarceration while Meek consistently stated in different interviews that he is open to the possibility of speaking with him in the future.

Check out the clip below.