The Met Gala is one of the most highly-anticipated fashion events of the year. Each year, celebrities disregard any notions of what they’re supposed to look like on the red carpet in favor of something more daring and bold.

This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” According to Vogue, 2018’s theme is meant to “create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings” as well as to highlight the importance and influence of religion and “liturgical vestments on fashion.”

The event was hosted by none other than Met Gala superstar Rihanna, as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, head of the Versace empire Donatella Versace, and power couple Amal and George Clooney.

Take a look at some of the best get-ups from the night in the gallery above. Keep it locked to VIBE, as the gallery will be added to throughout the evening with some eye-catching garbs and gowns.