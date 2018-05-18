Michael B. Jordan remains the talk of the town with this latest news. In a cover story with Essence, the 31-year-old actor decided to address a rumor that concerns his dating life, although he’s tried to steer clear of divulging too much information.

The Black Panther co-star said he’s aware of the stories that state he doesn’t prefer to date black women and said the moment led him to second guess his moves and other people’s motives.

“It makes me hesitant about whoever I’m seen with,” he began. “I’m finally starting to get to a place now where I don’t care, but it bothered me for a minute.” The New Jersey native added that the experience made him become “more conscious of things.” Jordan also continued to unpack his thoughts on the situation, noting that given his upbringing in Newark, NJ, “How could I not love and appreciate my own race?”

In a previous interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Jordan revealed that he doesn’t have a preference and that “women period, all women, everybody’s on the table.” Jordan is currently promoting the release of his film, Fahrenheit 451, which premieres Saturday, May 19 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO.