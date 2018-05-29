After promoting Marvel’s Black Panther in February, Michael B. Jordan set his cinematic sights on another full-length feature. The 31-year-old actor joined the cast of HBO’s latest original film, Fahrenheit 451, which debuted to mixed reviews earlier this month.

The film – which also stars Michael Shannon, Lilly Singh, and Sofia Boutella – depicts the story of fireman Guy Montag. The protagonist is faced with a tough decision when his job of burning books begins to clash with his societal ideals.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Drama Actor Roundtable,” the New Jersey native said he struggled with agreeing to join the movie. “Being a black man, I didn’t want to play somebody who’s an oppressor,” he said. “I just didn’t want that in my head.”

His decision was also tackled by the thought that his characters always die before the movie’s climax. “I didn’t want the audience to keep seeing me die in roles. And my mom, every time I watched her watch me die onscreen, it tore me up,” he said. “I just wanted to play a role so she could see me win.”

Jordan is currently gearing up for Creed II and recently announced that he’ll voice the character of Julian Chase in a new animated series, gen:LOCK.