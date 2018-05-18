On Thursday (May 18), ABC premiered the trailer for its new documentary, The Last Days of Michael Jackson.

According to Rolling Stone, the two-hour special will use never before seen interviews with ABC anchors Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, to detail the underbelly of Michael Jackson’s iconic tenure. Despite the title, the documentary will reportedly highlight every aspect of Jackson’s life – from his days as a child prodigy in Gary, Ind., to the trials of being the biggest star in the world.

The Last Days of Michael Jackson will also employ those closest to the entertainer to recall the hidden portions of his personal life, while also showing how his untimely death impacted his loved ones.

“Still you have your days where it’s just really… it’s hard to believe,” Janet Jackson, MJ’s superstar sister, said. “Still there’s a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about him.”

By the look of the program’s trailer, the more humanistic side of the “Man In The Mirror” singer will be a focal point, projecting his loves, flaws, and desire to be “normal.” It’s a longing that is summed up with a powerful quote from Jackson himself.

“The star needs some space,” Jackson pleaded, referencing himself in the third-person. “Give him a chance to rest. He has a heart. He is human. Let him have a bed, a pillow. What more can I give?”

The Last Days of Michael Jackson is set to air on Thurdsay, May 24 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CST on ABC.