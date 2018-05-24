Michelle Obama Reveals Cover Art For ‘Becoming’ Memoir

Michelle Obama just announced the title and cover image for her forthcoming memoir via Penguin-Random House, Becoming, on Twitter

“As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be,” she wrote. “Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.”

As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING pic.twitter.com/agb7uJhYu8 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 24, 2018

The new book will encapsulate the former first lady’s journey from growing up in Chicago’s southside to arriving at the White House. Additionally, the book will tell very personal stories. It’s quite a treat coming from one of the world’s most loved political figures.

“I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for Becoming. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me,” she said in a statement, Bustle reports. The book’s cover photo was snapped by Miller Mobley.

Former President Barack Obama is also slated to release a memoir of his own with the same publishing company. In conjunction with their book deals, the Obamas recently signed a deal with Netflix to produce original content.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Barack Obama said.

The new memoir hits bookshelves nationwide on November 13.