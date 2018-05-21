The Migos have a new gig lined up. The rap trio are reportedly heading to China to serve as judges on season 2 of the biggest hip-hop competition series in the nation, The Rap of China, PR Newswire reports.

The Migos have reportedly signed on to be “star producers” on the show. They will reportedly step in to train and guide the rappers through the competition, sort of like the judges do on The X-Factor. Each producer will manage a team of contestants.

The new deal comes shortly after Chinese government officials issued a rap ban in the country. The rap ban was reportedly in response to the success of season one of the series. Officials warned hip-hop fanatics with ties to the culture and tattoos to not be broadcast on TV. The ban upset not only fans by several artists within the industry, prompting many to speak out publicly. Despite the government’s warnings however, season two was greenlit by oniQiyi.com.

The Rap of China will reportedly air this summer and include contestants from five cities in China, Australia, Malaysia, and North America.

In other Migos news, the boys are reportedly gearing up to go on a North American tour with Drake this summer on the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour. The tour will kick off in July 2018. We already know the Migos can kill it on the stage, but it will be interesting to see how they do behind a judge’s table.