Tyrone Ross, a 29-year-old Mississippi native who was arrested on Sunday (May 20) for knowingly exposing people to HIV, has reportedly been charged twice in the past for the same offense.

According to Police Sargent Clayton Fulks, Ross’ recent arrest came this weekend after the Gulfport Police Department received a complaint against him from a former lover who had been hospitalized. In the estranged partner’s statement, he explained that he and Ross began to have intimate encounters in jail, leading to a relationship that continued when they were released. It lasted from October 2015 to May 2018. Yet, the victim was unaware that Ross was carrying the HIV virus which he knew he contracted but failed to mention it to his partner.

This, however, is a habitual offense for Ross. As reported in the police department’s press release, Ross has been convicted twice in the past of knowingly exposing others to HIV. And for this current situation, the assailant has been detained to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where his bail has been set at $200,000.

In 2015, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 15 percent of Americans that contracted HIV didn’t know it. That percentage accounts for the 1.2 million Americans who tested positive for HIV, The Baltimore Sun reports.