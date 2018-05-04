Spearheaded by its arrangement and production, Mumdance steps away from the electro-dance sound he is known for – choosing instead to create this production by conducting “traditional” instruments on “Guardian Angel.” The British beatmaker taps the talents of several acclaimed musicians, yet it was his decision to incorporate Demon String’s robust string section that completes Mumdance’s metamorphosis.

The song’s orchestra-esque instrumental is undoubtedly fitting of an opera type vocalist. But by topping the grand production with the powerful yet pleasant voice of New Orleans songstress DAWN, “Guardian Angel” soothes the listener rather than overwhelm them. This is a feeling the tandem touched on when they described the record as “a weightless power ballad,” according to FACT Magazine.

While “Guardian Angel” is a shift from both DAWN and Mumdance’s normal path, the record gives both of their fan bases a taste of their versatility while reminding listeners of music’s interconnectivity.

Listen to “Guardian Angel” by Mumdance and DAWN below.