Despite being banned from social media for six months by a Louisiana judge, NBA Youngboy continues to promote his latest effort, Until Death Calls My Name.

The Baton Rouge native joined forces with Cash Money’s Birdman to release the music video for “We Poppin,” a song from Youngboy’s UDCMN effort. The music video is simple. Baby rides shotgun with Youngboy as they cruise the streets rapping about their riches.

“Chasin’ that money, I ain’t been to sleep in three days/Can’t waste my time, I get that money ’cause I need it/Got all these hoes in here bleedin’, yeah the G way/I bet you ain’t never met a nigga cut like me, yeah/We be them niggas, we ain’t worried ’bout nobody,” raps 38 Baby.

In related NBA news, the rapper’s legal troubles has marred the release of Until Death Calls My Name, and his Money, Power, Respect mixtape. On March 19, the rapper was arrested for the aggravated assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend Jania.

In March, a judge added new conditions to his bail such as banning him from using social media and requiring that he cannot leave the Louisiana, reports Baton Rouge Advocate. Obviously, both of the former conditions are instrumental in promoting music.

Watch the video above.