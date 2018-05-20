NBA Youngboy continues to make powerful waves. The boy is in a zone. Fresh off the release of Until Death Calls My Name, the North Baton Rouge native has unveiled another mixtape dubbed, Master the Day of Judgement.

The 9-song effort’s only feature comes from Philly’s Lil Uzi Vert (“What You Know”). Most of the tracks on Master the Day of Judgement carry themes of relationships with women. It’s safe to say that Youngboy’s legal troubles with his lover is the inspiration for his project’s content.

On March 19, the rapper was arrested for the aggravated assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend Jania. While out on bail, a judge added conditions to his bail such as banning him from using social media and requiring that he cannot leave the Louisiana, reports Baton Rouge Advocate. Obviously, both of the former conditions are instrumental in promoting music.

Stream Master the Day of Judgement below.

