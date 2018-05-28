Ne-Yo Dominates ‘Celebrity Ninja Warrior’ For Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day (May 27) was filled with plenty of celebrities using their star and leg power for a good cause. Ne-Yo, in particular gave everything and then some for his impressive run at Celebrity Ninja Warrior.

The singer and World of Dance judge took part in the event, dedicated to fighting poverty for children all over the world. With expert “ninja” Drew Drechsel by his side, the “Good Man” singer leaped, hopped, ran and catapulted his way through the obstacle course.

The series kicked off the night of celebrity appearances. Fellow World of Dance judge Derek Hough, Total Diva’s Nikki Bella, Superstore’s Colton Dunn, Access’ Scott Evans, Olympic athlete Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin of Runaways also took part in the challenge.

The rest of the night also featured hilarious dunk tank moments from actresses Olivia Munn and Anne Hathaway. Things also got a bit carried away during Celebrity Game Night with Kelly Clarkson.

In all, $42 million was raised for Red Nose Day.

Peep Ne-Yo’s ninja skills in the video above.