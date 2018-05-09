After battling what she thought was chronic allergies for close to five years, doctors informed Kendra Jackson her consistent congestion was actually brain fluid leaking through her nose.

In 2013, Jackson was rear ended in car accident causing her face to hit the dashboard. As a result, she developed a habitual cough which was coupled with sneezing and a runny nose. “Everywhere I went I always had a box of Puffs always stuffed in my pocket,” the Omaha-native told local station KETV. “(It was) like a waterfall, continuously, and then would run to the back of my throat.”

Throughout the half decade Jackson visited several physicians all of which assured her, her symptoms were merely allergies. While she suspected more, it wasn’t until she acquired a constant headache that her condition started to affect her life. As a result, she visited Nebraska Medicine where she was diagnosed with a cerebrospinal fluid leak (CSF). Meaning, Jackson’s brain fluid was leaking from her nose at an alarming rate of approximately a half-pint per day.

While her CSF prompted the team at Nebraska Medicine to act immediately as it could cause an infection, advance technology has afforded Jackson a less invasive procedure then brain surgeries of the past.

“We go through the nostrils, through the nose. We use angled cameras, angled instruments to get us up to where we need to go,” Nebraska Medicine Rhinologist Dr. Christie Barnes described before explaining how they used Jackson’s own fatty tissue to plug her leak.

This proved to be life-changing. Not only is Jackson expected to make a full recovery, this surgery has allowed her to return to her normal life.

“I don’t have to carry around the tissue anymore,” Jackson exclaimed. “And I’m getting some sleep.”