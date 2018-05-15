With Nick Grant releasing Dreamin’ Out Loud on May 18, the Return of the Cool rapper gifts fans with the new visuals to “Black Womam.”

Directed by Mars 1500, NG is surround by regally dressed black woman and girls.

“I learn from you/I want you to teach me to love you/The missing piece to the puzzle/Single parent hustle/I feel stupid, thought cupid’s arrows too dull to cut through/Sweet Sadie you gimme sugar/Place none above you.That cocoa butter on your skin took the G outta me/Wanna be with a king/Coretta must be your kin,” raps Grant.

“Black Woman” follows singles “96 Bulls,” “Swtich Up, and “Forever and Always.”

In September, Billboard’s Carl Lamarre spoke with the lyricist about meeting JAY Z.

“Man! I walked up to him and you know, I’ve never met him, bro. I don’t get nervous to meet anybody. I’m a man. I’m like a man, at the end of the day. [Laughs] So I was like a kid on the inside when I met dude. He was like, “Yo. You’re special. Keep going. It’s gonna work. The only way you can lose is if you quit. So you’re special. Just keep going.” That was really it. We just talked about life and music. I got something coming up and I was telling him about it. This was a while ago, but we’re getting to it, though. We’re working out the details. It was inspired by him.”

Nick Grant also discussed going on tour with Nas and Lauryn Hill.

Man, that’s amazing. I feel like it’s going to be rough for me the first few nights, just because of the admiration that I have for these people, and I know they’re probably gonna be watching me because I’m on the tour and I’m representing them. It’s gonna be rough for the first few nights, but man, I couldn’t ask for anything better. That’s Nas. That’s Lauryn. These are people saying crazy shit out there, like the ball-playing n—a out there and it’s a lack of research. I feel like a lot of younger people have to do their research for this thing to survive and to not fuck it up for people behind us that’s coming up.

Watch the video above.